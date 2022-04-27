Polestar 2 Gets Minor Improvements, New Colors, Traceability for Key Materials

The Swedes at Polestar have updated their Polestar 2 electric sedan. The changes involve perceivable things, but also elements that are in the blockchain. Instead of an NFT to monitor your service records, you can check the traceability of several materials used in the manufacturing process of this model.
Before we get into the latter, let us go through the changes you can notice at a glance. First, the Polestar 2 gets new colors in its portfolio, as well as new wheel designs. With the change, the shade called Space will replace Void, while Jupiter will replace Moon.
One cannot help but wonder what their inspiration for these names was. A new exterior color called Magnesium is the new no-cost standard default. Moving on, the interior gets new trim elements, while small design changes are also included.
The panoramic glass roof now comes with a removable sunshade, and there are new colors for the upholstery offered inside. Moreover, the interior comes with increased use of renewable, recycled, and recyclable materials.
There is always a vegan leather option, while the genuine leather that is offered comes from farms that have strict standards in animal welfare, as well as being fully traceable and chrome-free. The company's supplier, Bridge of Weir, met all the above requirements, Polestar noted.
Second, the battery of the Standard range Polestar 2 single motor features "improved cell chemistry," which means a higher overall capacity, of 69 kWh. Thanks to that, its range has increased to 474 km (ca. 294 miles) in the WLTP cycle, and it can be charged at up to 130 kW from a compatible DC charger. Its motor now delivers 170 kW (227 horsepower), so this is an improvement as well.
Including a heat pump in the PlusPack has improved the vehicle's optimal temperature range from –7 C to 25 C. The advanced cabin filter with particulate matter sensor, along with the new in-car app are also included in the Plus Pack, which means that occupants will be able to monitor exterior air quality, as well as the improvements brought to it after entering the passenger compartment.
The company now uses low-carbon aluminum for its wheels, and the latter is made using renewable energy, which leads to a 600-kilogram CO2 emission reduction per vehicle starting with the second half of this year.
Other aluminum components, such as the battery tray, also benefit from the change, which raises the total CO2 emissions reduction during manufacturing up to 1,350 kilograms (about 2976.24 lb.), which is the equivalent weight of a compact hatchback.
Now, it is time for the blockchain part. Just like the Cobalt in the Polestar 2's batteries, the Swedish company has managed to include blockchain-backed traceability for mica, which is a mineral that is categorized as a phyllosilicate, and it is used in the automotive industry to make parts, paints, fillers, and even electronics.
