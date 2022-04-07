Polestar 2 Gains Android R Over-the-Air Software Update Featuring Enhanced Functionality

Polestar’s latest software update for the Polestar 2 is said to bring enhanced app and functionality potential for the future, as it rolls out to owners incrementally starting this month. The company’s P2.0 software update is only the latest in a long line of Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates, which can be downloaded and installed remotely on your car.
There have been 10 major OTA releases, bringing with them roughly 100 improvements since remote updates became available for the Polestar 2 – that's an average of one major OTA release every seven weeks.
Recent enhancements include drivetrain optimizations, the ability to schedule preferred charging times, improvements to the Polestar Digital Key, an eco-climate mode to improve real-world range, battery optimization with preconditioning and more. Over 90% of all Polestar 2 owners have been installing these updates.
“Our approach to software technology in our cars is that it should not be any different from how the latest software is pushed out on smartphones and computers in everyday life,” said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.
“With OTA updates, our customers receive constant enhancements and can choose when to install the latest updates, without making a trip to a workshop. We’re very encouraged by the positive response as seen from the exponential growth in the number of OTA installations and will continue to deliver ongoing enhancements.”
In terms of performance, the most recent upgrade was aimed at the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor variant, providing users with a sharper driving experience, more power and torque. Peak output was boosted to 350 kW (470 hp) and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque, while the 0-62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time was reduced to 4.4 seconds.
As for what we can expect this year, the Swedish EV-maker will ramp up the introduction of even more apps, starting with the Journey Log app that was launched back in February. This app is aimed at users who need to claim travel expenses while on the job.
