Android Automotive 11 Now Available for Polestar 2

Polestar is one of the companies spearheading the adoption of Android Automotive in the car industry, and needless to say, it’s one of the first to ship major software updates to its vehicles.
Polestar has recently started the rollout of software update P2.0, a new version coming with several important improvements, including one very notable addition.
Let’s start with the thing that every Polestar owner should be happy to hear about. Software version P2.0 includes Android Automotive 11, so drivers are now being provided with the most refined infotainment experience powered by Google’s operating system.
Polestar emphasizes the new version of Android Automotive includes new app categories and future functionality, but the company doesn’t elaborate on this tidbit.
However, Polestar says owners will be provided with connectivity stability improvements, refined radio reception, as well as with a more stable navigation experience thanks to improved GPS location services. Furthermore, the company claims it has resolved a glitch causing the interruption of navigation when switching profiles.
The Polestar app is also getting functionality improvements, including stability polishing for the lock status, and additional tweaks for climate timers and the increasing frequency of status updates.
While Google is betting big on Android Automotive in the long term, the adoption of this operating system is still improving at a rather slow pace. Furthermore, Google’s strategy for Android Automotive is already causing legal trouble, as the U.S. DOJ is believed to be considering a probe regarding the way the company offers Google Maps on the platform.
More specifically, investigators believe that enforcing Google Maps, therefore not allowing drivers to switch to another navigation app on Android Automotive, could be an uncompetitive practice. Google, on the other hand, claims this is a way to make sure everything is running properly, as allowing third-party software on Android Automotive could lead to problems that would eventually affect the experience behind the wheel in a substantial manner.
