Polestar Commits to the U.S. Market With Its First-Ever Super Bowl Ad

Polestar teased their first “No Clichés” Super Bowl ad before it airs on Sunday and we must say the young EV brand took a different path than other carmakers. We imagine the Americans yawning at the lack of superheroes, supermodels, and other Super Bowl regulars, but we hope the rest of the clip is more spirited than the 15-second teaser.
The venture co-owned by Volvo and Geely started in 2017 with big ambitions, but four years later, there’s not much hype surrounding Polestar. Their first model, the hybrid Polestar 1, came and went virtually unnoticed, while Polestar 2 is just as discreet. Polestar is preparing new models, of course, including the Polestar 3 that they promised to build in the United States. But if their stance is to be judged by their previous attitude and this commercial lack of wow, there will be little to say about Polestar in the coming years.
Of course, we would’ve wanted the Polestar 3 to be front and center in Polestar’s first Super Bowl commercial, but it seems they failed in this regard too. The electric SUV was supposed to be launched in North America in the coming months, so the timing would’ve been perfect. Of course, one can argue Polestar concentrated on what they can sell right now, and the Polestar 2 is the model you can buy at the moment.
“The Super Bowl is an iconic event and I’m excited to bring Polestar’s message to such a wide audience,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO. “We are a young and ambitious brand. We believe in ‘no compromises’, for our design language, our sustainability efforts, and the performance of our cars, and we wanted to share that philosophy with this ad. This is the perfect place to further raise awareness of our brand in the US, and beyond.”
Polestar is a promising brand, with some sleek-looking vehicles. Nevertheless, their choice for the first Super Bowl ad is debatable. The teaser that doesn’t tease anything tries to monetize on a “no-compromises” mantra that seems utterly out of place at the Super Bowl. It is true, Polestar is part Swedish and they still follow Scandinavian minimalism, but we think the message of this commercial might be lost.
