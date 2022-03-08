Polestar 2 Guns for Top Speed on the Highway in Complete Silence, Get Used to It

Driving an electric vehicle to its top speed on the highway used to be something that would have required a tow truck if it happened about a decade or so ago. Taking an EV to its top speed on the highway and staying there would have led to something that would demolish your range estimate not too long ago. It can still happen today, mind you.
Well, EVs are getting better than ever, and a few of them have received large batteries along with powerful motors. Together, they result in cars that can drive even at their top speed without having the range dramatically drop. Do not expect magic here, but things are getting reasonable with EVs from this point of view.
The Polestar 2 makes no exception thanks to its 78 kWh battery, which is enough to get a decent range, while its 408 horsepower is sufficient for a rather high top speed. Some might say that allowing the Polestar 2 to top 124 mph (200 kph) may have been a mistake, as nobody genuinely needs to drive that fast, but it is a nice touch.
As you will observe in the video below, driving an electric vehicle from naught to its top speed lacks the drama of a large V8 or V10 motor, an inline-six, or even a turbocharged inline-four. Yes, it all happens without the noise that many of us have come to love and appreciate.
I must admit, the first couple of times driving an EV were unusual, to say the least, from the perspective of noise. It is a bit too quiet, and the wind noise that you hear is also strange in itself as if you have forgotten to properly close one of the vehicle's doors.
Electric vehicles will become more and more commonplace in the coming years, so watch this video below and get used to the sound, or lack thereof. Feel free to drop a comment if you like this over the sound of certain internal combustion-engined vehicles.
