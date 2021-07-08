Enhanced 469 HP Polestar 2 EV Arrives at Goodwood to Tackle Hill Climb Event

An experimental Polestar 2 EV has arrived at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed looking really sporty thanks to several performance and visual enhancements. The fully electric fastback will tackle the Hill Climb event with the carmaker’s lead chassis engineer, Joakim Rydholm, behind the wheel.
The vehicle is the brainchild of Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, who challenged his design and engineering teams to come up with a more hardcore Polestar 2, designed especially for Goodwood.
Starting with performance, this long-range Dual Motor Polestar 2 has a combined output of 350 kW (469 hp / 476 ps). It also has a stronger stance courtesy of the wider track (+ 10 mm / 0.4 in on each side) and lower ride height (- 30 mm / 1.18 in). Naturally, it also boasts wider wheel arches to cover up the 9x21-inch dual tone wheels with six-piston Akebono brakes, just like the Polestar 1. Meanwhile, the Pirelli PZero Rosso performance tires were also borrowed from the Polestar 1.
In order to boost its handling characteristics, this car was fitted with stiffer springs (by 80% at the front and 40% at the rear). It also features Ohlins three-way performance dampers, which are roughly 30% stiffer than the original ones. The car’s engineers also increased overall rigidity by fitting this Polestar 2 with the carbon fiber front suspension strut bar taken off a Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered.
Aside from all the mechanical upgrades, the car, with its Snow Matte exterior, also comes with updated front and rear bumpers, a Magnesium Matte racing stripe, color-coded front grid and glossy black mirrors, plus additional color-coded bumpers and side skirts.
“This car is what happens when we are given freedom to go beyond our limits,” said Polestar chief chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm. “We already have such a great handling and performance characteristics in Polestar 2, but when Thomas asked me to make something special for Goodwood, I was really excited to up the stakes.”
