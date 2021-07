Enhanced 469 HP Polestar 2 EV Arrives at Goodwood to Tackle Hill Climb Event

kW

The vehicle is the brainchild of Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, who challenged his design and engineering teams to come up with a more hardcore Polestar 2, designed especially for Goodwood.Starting with performance, this long-range Dual Motor Polestar 2 has a combined output of 350(469 hp / 476 ps). It also has a stronger stance courtesy of the wider track (+ 10 mm / 0.4 in on each side) and lower ride height (- 30 mm / 1.18 in). Naturally, it also boasts wider wheel arches to cover up the 9x21-inch dual tone wheels with six-piston Akebono brakes, just like the Polestar 1 . Meanwhile, the Pirelli PZero Rosso performance tires were also borrowed from the Polestar 1.In order to boost its handling characteristics, this car was fitted with stiffer springs (by 80% at the front and 40% at the rear). It also features Ohlins three-way performance dampers, which are roughly 30% stiffer than the original ones. The car’s engineers also increased overall rigidity by fitting this Polestar 2 with the carbon fiber front suspension strut bar taken off a Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered.Aside from all the mechanical upgrades, the car, with its Snow Matte exterior, also comes with updated front and rear bumpers, a Magnesium Matte racing stripe, color-coded front grid and glossy black mirrors, plus additional color-coded bumpers and side skirts.“This car is what happens when we are given freedom to go beyond our limits,” said Polestar chief chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm. “We already have such a great handling and performance characteristics in Polestar 2, but when Thomas asked me to make something special for Goodwood, I was really excited to up the stakes.”