Polestar 2 Lineup Expands With Base Single Motor Version, Kicks Off at €45k

While the Polestar 1 was used as the marketing vector for reforming the Swedish brand from a racing-focused subsidiary into a standalone brand catering to high-end electrified performance, the Polestar 2 is truly the bread and butter for the company. And it’s now getting even more slices that make it either more accessible or even more efficient.
Polestar has just announced a fully-fledged range expansion for the Polestar 2 that will see the zero-emissions sedan even better prepared to take on the likes of Tesla’s Model 3. From now on, there will be three variants instead of just one as the company also premieres single motor powertrains with long- and standard-range battery options as well as three new optional packs.
Without getting into specifics, the Polestar 2 also becomes more affordable than before, as the brand pushes a pricing strategy (in Germany) that varies from €45,500 (which is around $54k at the current exchange rates) to approximately €60,000 euros (about $71k).
From now on, there will be two powertrains instead of just one that had the flagship options installed—the 78-kWh long range battery pack and the dual-motor setup with 300 kW (408 PS/ 402 hp). “2021 is the year in which Polestar 2 will really gain momentum,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.
It’s going to be hard to identify the new versions, though, since Polestar promises the exterior and interior to be “largely indistinguishable.” Still, the company’s WeaveTech vegan upholstery is now discarded in favor of an equally eco-friendly (read equally vegan) textile alternative available in two colors and “matched to new 3D-etched décor panels.”
More importantly, customers can have the most accessible Polestar 2 version in the form of a standard range 64-kWh battery with a single motor powertrain that brings 165 kWh (224 PS/221 hp) and a range of 420-440 km (261-273 miles) to the table in Europe.
If one has a little more cash to spend, there’s also the option of a long-range battery (the 78-kWh pack) that can be associated with the single motor powertrain, and that brings the Polestar 2 to a promised range of 515 to 540 km (320-335 miles) while slightly ramping up the power to 170 kW (231 PS/228 hp).
U.S. prices and precise range ratings will be announced in the coming weeks. The single motor Polestar 2 will arrive in North America at the end of 2021, while the Launch Edition Polestar 2 is on sale now for immediate delivery.
