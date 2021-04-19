Special Edition Polestar 1 Gets Matte Gold Exterior, Limited Run of 25 Units

The Polestar 1 high-performance hybrid coupe will reach the end of its life cycle later this year. Still, the Swedish brand wants to pay tribute to what they consider to be their halo car, which is why it has just unveiled a limited-edition special Polestar 1 model featuring a swanky gold theme.
Like any other ‘1’, this special edition variant comes with the same light-weight body construction, made from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer. It also boasts twin rear electric motors with torque vectoring, plus various high-performance components such as the Akebono brakes or the adjustable Ohlins dampers.
Its combined output is 609 hp (619 PS) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, to go with a fully electric driving range of 77 miles (124 km) as per the WLTP cycle, which is still the most range you can get in any hybrid model right now.
“It’s hard to believe that our beautiful halo car comes to the end of its production life later this year,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “We pushed boundaries with this car, not only in terms of engineering but also in its design and execution. Polestar 1 set the tone for our brand and its genes are evident in Polestar 2 – as they will be in our future cars to come.”
With a limited number of built slots still available for this final production year, Polestar will only build a maximum of 25 units with regards to this gold-themed Polestar 1. All of them will feature the same bespoke matte gold exterior paint, with matching calipers, black wheels, and black accents (such as the grille and bumper surround).
You get the same treatment on the inside too, where you’ll find color-matched gold stitching on the seats and presumably other surfaces as well, although we can’t tell exactly from these official images.
"This car was not designed to fit into a box," added Ingenlath. "We didn't design it to compete with other cars, and neither did we design it to suit a specific target customer. Polestar 1 was about pushing our own boundaries, exploring a new era for Polestar and launching the brand with a strong statement - and it's done a great job of capturing the hearts and minds of fans, press and the lucky customers who own one."
