Polestar Announces Referral Program, Tangible Prizes in Sight

Polestar has announced it will operate a referral program in Europe, South Korea, and North America. It will include prizes in merchandise, charging credits, or gadgets, but the most interesting thing is a comment made by the company's representatives regarding NFTs. We will get to that in a bit.
Polestar's new referral program for existing customers applies to all new vehicle purchase methods, and it involves rewards for its customers. Tesla Motors used to operate a referral program of its own a few years ago, but this one does not go that far with the potential benefits.
In other words, no matter how many people get a Polestar with your referral code, you are not getting a free car or a massive discount on your car. Boo, Hoo!!
Instead, an existing Polestar owner may get a referral code assigned to them from the company, which they may then share with others. Once an order has been placed for a new Polestar vehicle using the referral code and linking it with the new customer account, the new client gets charging credits for local public charging suppliers of up to EUR 100 in value (Europe and South Korea – with the value in local currency—so South Korean Won for the latter), while American clients will be eligible to get a Google bundle in the form of a Google Nest Hub and Nest Mini.
Mind you, the benefits mentioned above would come to the customers who were new to the brand, while those who already had a Polestar and had offered their referral code would get a special reward from the company. For example, a Houdini Power Houdi, as worn by the Polestar crew, would be offered at no charge.
Another option would be to also receive a Google Nest Hub and Nest Mini bundle, but only in the U.S., again. Now, time for the kicker: the Polestar owner who would act as a brand ambassador and would offer his referral code to others would get a unique design sketch that was created by one of the company's designers.
As Polestar representatives noted, while they could have made NFTs instead of sketches on paper, they preferred a more personal approach, as well as one that they consider environmentally friendly. However, Polestar has previously linked its products with NFTs, so you might consider that the company does not plan on keeping all its eggs in one basket.
While no paper is used for NFTs, the company considered the tech's sustainability credentials to be "questionable," while underlining its desire to offer something tangible that may be mounted in a special place at the owner's discretion.
