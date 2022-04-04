Hertz Teams up With Polestar to Purchase up to 65,000 Electric Vehicles Over Five Years

American car rental giant Hertz and Swedish EV-maker Polestar are joining forces, having just announced a global partnership that includes a purchase order for up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years. Hertz’s Polestar fleet, which will initially feature Polestar 2 models, will begin taking shape this Spring in Europe, with North American and Australian availability set for late 2022.
Hertz is investing heavily in electrification and shared mobility, with this partnership looking to build on the company’s announcement from last year, when they said they’re trying to have the largest EV rental fleet in North America, and one of the largest in the world.
Their Polestar fleet will be available to not just business and leisure customers, but also rideshare drivers.
“We are excited to partner with Polestar and look forward to introducing their premium EV product into our retail and rideshare fleets,” said Hertz CEO, Stephen Scherr.
“Today’s partnership with Polestar further builds on our ambition to become a leading participant in the modern mobility ecosystem and doing so as an environmentally forward company. By working with EV industry leaders like Polestar, we can help accelerate the adoption of electrification while providing renters, corporate customers and rideshare partners a premium EV product, exceptional experience and lower carbon footprint.”
As for the Polestar 2, which as previously stated, will be Hertz’s first volume model from the Swedish brand, it brings avant-garde Scandinavian design and some of the latest in-car technology available. It also features the world’s first Android-powered infotainment system, as far as the premium EV segment is concerned.
“We are delighted that Hertz has chosen Polestar as a strategic partner on their road to electrification. The partnership with a global pioneer like Hertz will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a broad variety of our mutual customers’ short- and longer-term mobility requirements,” stated Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.
Last month, Hertz also announced that it has added the Tesla Model Y to its EV fleet, after having already signed a purchase order for 100,000 Teslas – mostly the Model 3.
