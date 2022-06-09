Porsche's Gen3 Formula E Racing Car Runs Its First Laps Around Weissach

Formula E is about to switch to the Gen3 racing cars next season, and Porsche has revealed its version of the upcoming car. The German marque has presented the first images of its Gen3 Formula E racing car as it was being driven on the test track at Weissach, where the marque has its development center.
The driver who got to make the first laps on the test track in the vehicle is Pascal Wehrlein, a works driver for Porsche. The finished vehicle will compete in the premier series for electric vehicles for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team. The Gen3 cars will be welcome on the track starting from season 9.
The first test was done with a reduced power configuration, as its role was to ensure that all systems operated as expected. Pascal Wehrlein has stated that the vehicle felt great, and that it left "a very good" first impression on him. The next test session will involve unleashing the entire power of the vehicle, which is significantly more than the Gen2 cars.
It is worth noting that Formula E's Gen3 racing cars are lighter, faster, more efficient, and more powerful than their predecessors. They are also the quickest electric racing cars ever built. The front motor comes with 250 kW, while the rear offers up to 350 kW.
Moreover, they have been designed to operate with a high level of regenerative braking, and that translated into the fact that more than 40 percent of what they use in a race, energy-wise, is regenerated energy.
We are not discussing clean energy, but what the car recovers every time its driver steps on the brakes. Since these are used in a competition, and not on public roads, their systems can be programmed to recover more energy than you can currently see in any production-spec electric vehicle, as well as a more aggressive recovery process.
When compared to the Gen2 cars, the Gen3 models have more than doubled their regenerative capability, while their ultra-high-speed charging capacity is not at 600 kW, which is double what the world's most powerful commercial chargers can offer.
