2024 Polestar 4 Mule Spotted for the First Time, Rocks Heavily Modified XC40 Body

Polestar is working on its first SUV, which is set to be revealed as the Polestar 3. We already know that two other models, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5, are set to be launched in the coming years.
With all that in mind, our spy photographers have spotted a chassis mule of what appears to be an SUV-Coupé from Polestar, which is believed to become the Polestar 4. In contrast, the Polestar 5 will be a sedan, so this prototype should not be confused with it.
It is important to note that the prototype seen in the photo gallery is a chassis testing mule, which means that its exterior design, as well as its interior, will be significantly different from what can be seen in the photo gallery. However, certain specifications, such as wheelbase, track, and powertrain are in the configuration that will reach production.
As you might have observed a resemblance by now, the body of the prototype in the photo gallery is based on the existing Volvo XC40's, but has a few elements, such as the taillights, borrowed from the Polestar 2. Concerning both, the wheelbase is longer, and the track (distance between the left and right wheels) is increased.
The changes described are visible due to the unusual position of the wheels within the wheel wells. As you will notice if you take a close look in the photo gallery, the front wheels look pushed towards the front edges of the vehicle, while having an increased distance between the wheel and the front doors than what can be seen on a stock Volvo XC40.
The rear wheels also have been pushed towards the edges of the vehicle and they also have a bigger distance between their center and the rear doors when compared to a regular XC40.
Moreover, the front and rear overhangs and unusually short, especially the ones on the rear, which leads us to believe that the production body will be longer than the modified XC40 seen in the gallery. We also want to point out that the prototype looks slick, as does the rest of the Polestar range.
The prototype in question is a fully electric vehicle, as its many stickers noted. It is believed that this model will be the upcoming Polestar 4, which will rival Porsche's Macan, also set to be offered in an all-electric version.
It is worth noting that the prototype that was spotted for the first time while testing in Spain also comes with sporty wheels, performance summer tires from Michelin, and massive brake rotors and brake calipers. With the latter elements taken into consideration, this model is expected to have a significant amount of power at its disposal.
