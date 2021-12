Polestar Boss Drops More Information on the Porsche Fighting Polestar 4

SUV

At its heart, the Polestar 4 is slated to be an all-electric crossover. Powered by motors built within the family of Geely brands, it expects to perform on the same level as the Porsche Macan . Of course, we won't see the Polestar 4 until the next car in the lineup, the Polestar 3 is being delivered to customers.The 3 is more of a mid-size all-electricand should go on sale sometime in 2022. The CEO of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath, had this to say to carmagazine "We have a second SUV in our pipeline. It will compete below the Polestar 3's €75,000 [$85k] sector, it is slightly smaller. It will not compromise on the interior length, but this car is slightly more ground-hugging, a bit more of the coupe-type roofline. The Polestar 4 really brings the greatness of the brand to a segment that will, eventually, start around €55,000 [$62k], where we in some point in time want to reach with the Polestar 4. This is the [price] spectrum we will cover with these two cars."That's taking dead aim at brands like Tesla with its Model Y, Ford with its Mustang Mach-E , and even Hyundai and the new IONIQ 5. If the Polestar 4 really does cost as little as $60,000 when it arrives it would present a small bump up from those rivals top trims.It would also provide a bit more luxury and comfort if the Polestar 1 and 2 are anything to go off of. They're both well-regarded cars with luxury treatments that are considered slightly above average. We can't wait to see if they pull it off.