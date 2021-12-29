Polestar Boss Drops More Information on the Porsche Fighting Polestar 4

Polestar is a company on the verge of big success potentially. It's just finished production of the very unique Polestar 1 and it's managing to sell a decent number of Polestar 2 sedans. Now it's looking to the future at the model that it thinks will be its bestseller, the Polestar 4.
At its heart, the Polestar 4 is slated to be an all-electric crossover. Powered by motors built within the family of Geely brands, it expects to perform on the same level as the Porsche Macan. Of course, we won't see the Polestar 4 until the next car in the lineup, the Polestar 3 is being delivered to customers.
The 3 is more of a mid-size all-electric SUV and should go on sale sometime in 2022. The CEO of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath, had this to say to carmagazine.
"We have a second SUV in our pipeline. It will compete below the Polestar 3's €75,000 [$85k] sector, it is slightly smaller. It will not compromise on the interior length, but this car is slightly more ground-hugging, a bit more of the coupe-type roofline. The Polestar 4 really brings the greatness of the brand to a segment that will, eventually, start around €55,000 [$62k], where we in some point in time want to reach with the Polestar 4. This is the [price] spectrum we will cover with these two cars."
That's taking dead aim at brands like Tesla with its Model Y, Ford with its Mustang Mach-E, and even Hyundai and the new IONIQ 5. If the Polestar 4 really does cost as little as $60,000 when it arrives it would present a small bump up from those rivals top trims.
It would also provide a bit more luxury and comfort if the Polestar 1 and 2 are anything to go off of. They're both well-regarded cars with luxury treatments that are considered slightly above average. We can't wait to see if they pull it off.
