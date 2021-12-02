Polestar 3 Appears in Prototype Guise A Few Months From Official Presentation

SUV

You can check that rendering in our gallery. It will help you see beyond the disguise to perceive that the frunk (or motor lid, depending on what Polestar decided to do) has a lower central part that gives us the impression of being an aerodynamic solution. That lower part is hidden by a metal plate that integrates the headlights. Air flows from the front grille under that metal lid and toward the windscreen.Unlike its Volvo sibling, the Polestar 3 has a coupe-like roof, which shows that Polestar decided not to have a third row of seats because it would not work with this design. Polestar promised it would have better performance than Volvo’s vehicle.The Polestar 3 will be based on the SPA2 platform, the first dedicated to electric vehicles from Polestar and Volvo. Not by chance, the Volvo XC90 successor will be manufactured side by side with it at Volvo’s Ridgeville plant in South Carolina. We have recently told our readers this Volvo electricwill probably be named Embla.Apart from the platform, Volvo and Polestar will also share LiDARs and an NVIDIA core computing communication architecture. Both elements should help the new electric SUVs reach Level 4 autonomy when any company is ready to deliver the software that will make it possible. Volvo’s partnership with Google may mean that Waymo’s software will help the Embla and the Polestar 3 get there.The Polestar 3 was not the only thing presended by the Swedish company in New York. The Precept was also there. It will tour Polestar’s retail locations all over the U.S. to get people used to the future Polestar 5, which will be based on the striking concept car by 2025. In 2024, we'll get the Polestar 4, a smaller SUV coupe than the Polestar 3.