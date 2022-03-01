Bow Wow Raves Over His Polaris Slingshot, "Being Original Is Everything"

In a new video that promotes Polaris Slingshot’s Make Your Mark series, rapper Bow Wow shares how thrilled he is about his three-wheeler, and the opportunity to make it as original as it gets.
Polaris Slingshot is all about turning your vision into reality, with the help of a very powerful three-wheeler. The brand unveiled its 2022 lineup in early December and it features four trim levels with countless accessory options.
Rapper Bow Wow discussed the perks of owning a Polaris Slingshot and compared it to working on music. Creating and writing music is all about originality, drawing inspiration from your own experiences, and the three-wheeler brand offers the same opportunity to explore. He shared that, despite the cars in his garage, his family always chooses the Polaris, because it’s unique.
The model he owns is a Signature LE Slingshot, and he couldn’t be prouder of it. “One thing I really love about the Slingshot is the look - the look is what you're attracted to first,” he shared. “For me, it's the exotic look of it. First of all, its three wheels, you got the big, fat boy in the back, big tire, two in the front." The rapper and actor added: "It looks mean, it looks aggressive, it's just beasty, it roars."
It's all about customization, he says, depending on your style. "It's a body style that can't be duplicated. There's nothing that looks like it, and that's the whole point. Being original is everything, you want to create your own lane."
With a starting price of $34,999, the Polaris Slingshot Signature LE is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Prostar engine, which delivers 178 horsepower (180 ps) at 8,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 120 lb-ft (163 Nm) at 5,500. These help it accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited at 125 mph (201 kph).
“Me being a part of the Fast and Furious franchise, I should have a Polaris Slingshot,” and this model indeed delivers both the thrill and fun.
