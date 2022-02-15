Polestar 5 Will Be Faster, Might Challenge Some Tesla Products in Terms of Performance

For now, the Model S Plaid from Tesla is one of the cars that spoils the drag-racing arena, since most of the time, it wins any car-to-car battle in terms of straight-line acceleration, but Polestar is just around the corner.
Polestar no longer needs an introduction. We all know that it is the sportier sibling of Volvo, and both companies are owned by the Chinese car manufacturer Geely. But while Volvo still relies on internal combustion engines, the Polestar has only electric motors. Yet, this brand took from Volvo all the features in terms of safety, and thus, it should be a great partner on the road with all the family on board.
By now, the performance factor was not that much important for the carmaker. Even if the Polestar 1 managed to get some good results, it was more like a cruiser than a runner. Then, the Polestar 2 proved that it can be a great companion for a family and still give Model 3, for instance, a run for its money. But now, the 5 is announced to be a much stronger competitor for the Model S.
To create this new model with the best-of-everything tag, the carmaker hired a 280-member team of former Formula 1 engineers, low-end volume and custom cars specialists. Since they started from scratch, they set up a new overall architecture for the future electric four-door GT. By using new materials and techniques, the body in white (platform and bodywork) will weigh less than on a regular vehicle of its size. The bonded aluminum structure is one of the key factors that also led to increased overall stiffness. Thus, the Polestar 5 will have a torsional rigidity superior to that of a traditional sports car or supercar.
For now, Polestar's lips are sealed when it comes to motors. Yet, we know that the Polestar 2 provided up to 408 hp from its dual-motor setup. This year, we will see the 3, while the 5 will come in 2023. Since the carmaker promised that the latter would offer more performance than its predecessors, we also expect to see a high three-figure number in the power department. Otherwise, just the bells and whistles and Alexa-enhanced infotainment unit won't cut it.
