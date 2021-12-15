Polestar Sets Its Crosshairs on Porsche for the Future of Design and Innovation

Polestar just axed their infamously good Polestar 1 and they're about to start building cars in the USA. Those are big changes but, according to their boss in America, that's just the tip of the iceberg. He says that the team is aiming to rival Porsche in the most important ways.
As the Polestar 1 leaves production, the brand is leveraging a very good vehicle, the 2, as its cornerstone for now. Very soon though, the 3, 4, and 5 will come online with the last making its debut by 2024.
Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar Americas, recently told MotorAuthority that Porsche is in their crosshairs. "Polestar wants to be a Porsche competitor in design, performance, and innovation."
To accomplish that feat, Polestar is developing its own in-house electrical architecture. That includes an 800-volt system with a unique battery pack as well. Many components are going to be built in harmony with partners Volvo and Lotus too.
The brands will team up on the electrical architecture, the battery pack, and more. What they won't team up on will be the motors. Those are also designed and built in-house by Polestar.
If they meet their power goals, they'll be pumping out 450 kW (600 hp). For reference, the Tesla Model S Plaid makes about 750 kW total with three motors.
Polestar is also planning to use a two-speed gearbox, much like the Porsche Taycan does. When the Polestar 5 arrives, it will feature a totally unique platform that is also exclusive to the brand.
At the same time, they plan to leverage their partnerships to improve the coming lineup. For instance, Lotus will do the suspension tuning. There's still a lot of work to do, though.
The Polestar 2 will be the only product available for the entire 2022 year. Early in 2023, the 3 will be available and they hope to sell the 4 by the end of that year, too. We hope they can pull it off. The more performance EVs, the merrier, we say.
