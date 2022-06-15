Porsche Is Recalling 12,490 Taycan EVs Over Software Issue

Porsche’s first series-production electric vehicle also happens to be the first Porsche with exclusively digital instrumentation. Two displays may go black directly after the ignition is activated, prompting a safety recall.
Porsche AG, the mothership in Germany, was informed through a review of warranty claims about black central screens and flickering images of the rearview camera in March 2022. In parallel with checking these warranty claims, the German automaker conducted a technical analysis of the software that governs both screens. Lo and behold, a software-related issue in the control unit of the central computer was identified as the culprit.
As a consequence of the infotainment and touch control panel remaining black after the ignition is activated, the all-electric sports sedan fails to meet the requirements specified in section 5.5 of federal motor vehicle safety standard 111. The software-based problem is attributed to Aptiv Services Deutschland GmbH, a company that has been responsible for many recent safety recalls. Lucid and Lincoln come to mind as the latest examples.
Porsche determined a non-compliance condition earlier this month, prompting the peeps at Porsche Cars North America to call back 12,490 examples of the Taycan. Identified through production records, the affected vehicles were manufactured from October 2019 through April 2022.
The German automaker estimates that one percent of the population is actually experiencing the non-compliance condition. New software for the powertrain control module should fix it, and in addition to the reflash, a comprehensive software update “will address several satisfaction issues unrelated to this notice.” What are they on about? You only need to search through the Taycan forums to understand how many niggles are there.
Customers will be notified on August 5th, and Porsche isn’t aware of any reports of injuries or accidents in relation to the aforementioned matter.
Priced at $86,700 excluding destination charge, the Taycan can be had with either rear- or all-wheel drive in either sedan or shooting brake flavor. The most expensive configuration of the lot is the Turbo S Cross Turismo at $190,000 for a jacked-up wagon that develops up to 750 horsepower.
