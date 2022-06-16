2023 Honda Civic Type R Attacks the 'Ring in Official Clip, Are They Teasing a New Record?

More on this:

1 2023 Honda Civic Type R Returns to the Nurburgring, Looks Ready to Set a New Lap Record

2 2023 Honda Civic Type R Prototype Making U.S. Debut in July, Are You Excited About It?

3 Video: New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Sets Record-Breaking Lap at Suzuka

4 Behind-the-Scenes Shots Show the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Testing at Suzuka

5 2023 Honda Civic Type R Looks Fast and Furious in Official Teasers, Coming Next Year