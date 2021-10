Lunaz Aston Martin DB6 EV Conversion Isn’t Your Average Restomod

kWh

Instead of a small-block V8 or a Hellcat swap, the DB6 in the photo gallery is rocking a proprietary electric powertrain developed by the Lunaz Group. Comprising of Tier 1 original equipment manufacturer battery cells and electric motors, the zero-emission restomod promises up to 120and 255 miles (410 kilometers) of range. Of course, CCS-standard fast charging is on the menu as well, along with uprated brakes, suspension, and steering.Available in left- and right-hand drive, the Lunaz DB6 costs in excess of $1 million plus local taxes. First deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2023, and the company is willing to convert the DB4 and DB5 as well.Restored and converted in Silverstone, the Lunaz DB6 wouldn’t have come to fruition without the help of investors such as… wait for it… David Beckham . “I’m proud to be involved with a talented team that is leading the field in creating sustainable solutions,” declared the former football player.Every car is stripped down to the bare metal, every imperceptible defect is addressed by hand before the surface finish process begins, and every customer is afforded a full scope of personalization. That explains the insane sticker price, but still, the Lunaz DB6 isn’t your average restomod.This car isn’t just an eco-friendly work of art, though. For example, the peeps at Lunaz reduce waste by utilizing carpets woven from fishing nets recovered from the sea. These carpets match the more traditional lambswool for comfort and tactile quality. Recycled textiles are offered throughout the interior, in harmony with bio-content constructed materials.