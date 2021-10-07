Meet Pave Bike, the World’s First e-Bike With Blockchain Connectivity

5 1953 Jaguar XK120 Revived as Electric Car, More to Follow

4 Meet the Lunaz Phantom V and Silver Cloud, the First Two EV Classic Rolls-Royce

2 Bentley Continental Is a $488K Sacrifice on the Electric Conversion Shrine

1 David Beckham Buys Into Lunaz and Its EV Conversion Plans for Garbage Trucks

More on this:

Lunaz Aston Martin DB6 EV Conversion Isn’t Your Average Restomod

We all know the DB5 from the James Bond franchise, but for some reason or another, the DB6 is overlooked by car enthusiasts. Offered from 1965 through 1971 with a 4.0-liter six that makes 280-plus horsepower, the grand tourer also happens to be rare. 1,788 units have been made in Newport Pagnell, and one of those cars has been recently modded. 8 photos kWh and 255 miles (410 kilometers) of range. Of course, CCS-standard fast charging is on the menu as well, along with uprated brakes, suspension, and steering.



Available in left- and right-hand drive, the Lunaz DB6 costs in excess of $1 million plus local taxes. First deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2023, and the company is willing to convert the DB4 and DB5 as well.



Restored and converted in Silverstone, the Lunaz DB6 wouldn’t have come to fruition without the help of investors such as… wait for it…



Every car is stripped down to the bare metal, every imperceptible defect is addressed by hand before the surface finish process begins, and every customer is afforded a full scope of personalization. That explains the insane sticker price, but still, the Lunaz DB6 isn’t your average restomod.



This car isn’t just an eco-friendly work of art, though. For example, the peeps at Lunaz reduce waste by utilizing carpets woven from fishing nets recovered from the sea. These carpets match the more traditional lambswool for comfort and tactile quality. Recycled textiles are offered throughout the interior, in harmony with bio-content constructed materials. Instead of a small-block V8 or a Hellcat swap, the DB6 in the photo gallery is rocking a proprietary electric powertrain developed by the Lunaz Group. Comprising of Tier 1 original equipment manufacturer battery cells and electric motors, the zero-emission restomod promises up to 120and 255 miles (410 kilometers) of range. Of course, CCS-standard fast charging is on the menu as well, along with uprated brakes, suspension, and steering.Available in left- and right-hand drive, the Lunaz DB6 costs in excess of $1 million plus local taxes. First deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2023, and the company is willing to convert the DB4 and DB5 as well.Restored and converted in Silverstone, the Lunaz DB6 wouldn’t have come to fruition without the help of investors such as… wait for it… David Beckham . “I’m proud to be involved with a talented team that is leading the field in creating sustainable solutions,” declared the former football player.Every car is stripped down to the bare metal, every imperceptible defect is addressed by hand before the surface finish process begins, and every customer is afforded a full scope of personalization. That explains the insane sticker price, but still, the Lunaz DB6 isn’t your average restomod.This car isn’t just an eco-friendly work of art, though. For example, the peeps at Lunaz reduce waste by utilizing carpets woven from fishing nets recovered from the sea. These carpets match the more traditional lambswool for comfort and tactile quality. Recycled textiles are offered throughout the interior, in harmony with bio-content constructed materials.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

load press release