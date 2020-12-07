Classic Range Rovers Get Electric AWD Conversion Priced From $325,000

A decade ago, when EVs first came onto the scene in force, no one could have foreseen electric drives would become so catchy. And we’re not talking about the cars that roll out the factory doors with them on, but ICE-powered ones converted to run on electricity by one of the many businesses now playing in this segment.
British group Lunaz is one of those companies. Chances are most of you are not familiar with the name, given how it came to be just two years ago, but they’ve been under the spotlight for a while now. Most recently, the company announced the first conversion to electric drive for classic Rolls-Royce cars, but also for the 1953 Jaguar XK120.
As we prepare to enter 2021, Lunaz has something else up its sleeve, possibly even cooler than all the ones mentioned above: an electric Range Rover line of the classic kind, meaning the ones made from 1970 to 1994.
Described as the “world’s only production electric classic Range Rovers,” the electric SUVs will be offered in both standard and long wheelbase, and two specifications, Town and Country. The top one is Country, which should come with four-wheel drive, updated suspension, and uprated brakes.
Inside, after the body of each classic SUV is restored, the company will focus “on rear-seat and driver comfort” and admits it is going after the chauffeured cars segment as well.
For the moment, Lunaz did not say what electric powertrain it will use for the Range Rovers. For reference, the Jaguar XK120 uses an 80-kWh electric battery pack and twin electric motors that produce 375 bhp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.
Lunaz will make, at least at first, only 50 of these. Each is priced from £245,000 excluding local taxes, which is roughly $324,000 at today’s exchange rates. Customer deliveries are expected to begin in the summer of next year.
As we prepare to enter 2021, Lunaz has something else up its sleeve, possibly even cooler than all the ones mentioned above: an electric Range Rover line of the classic kind, meaning the ones made from 1970 to 1994.
Described as the “world’s only production electric classic Range Rovers,” the electric SUVs will be offered in both standard and long wheelbase, and two specifications, Town and Country. The top one is Country, which should come with four-wheel drive, updated suspension, and uprated brakes.
Inside, after the body of each classic SUV is restored, the company will focus “on rear-seat and driver comfort” and admits it is going after the chauffeured cars segment as well.
For the moment, Lunaz did not say what electric powertrain it will use for the Range Rovers. For reference, the Jaguar XK120 uses an 80-kWh electric battery pack and twin electric motors that produce 375 bhp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.
Lunaz will make, at least at first, only 50 of these. Each is priced from £245,000 excluding local taxes, which is roughly $324,000 at today’s exchange rates. Customer deliveries are expected to begin in the summer of next year.