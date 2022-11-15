The Engine Songs: The Spotify Playlist for Those Who Drive a Lamborghini (Or Not)

If you find yourself in a predicament and don’t know which music to listen to while behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, don’t worry: the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand has you covered with a Spotify playlist, The Engine Songs.
There's nothing like the sound of a V12 (or V10, or V8), and Lamborghini acknowledges that. That's why the brand has created an official Spotify playlist, with the help of music producer Alex Trecarichi in collaboration with Lamborghini's sound engineers, to help you enjoy the drive in its supercars with the best sound possible.
The Engine Songs, which is the name of the playlist available on Spotify, includes a cover by graphic designer Vasjen Katro.
There are 24 tracks for each type of engine, be it the naturally aspirated V12 and V10 or the twin-turbo V8, all meant to deliver “psychoacoustics and sensory immersion in the most complete and all-encompassing driving experience,” carefully selected and tuned “scientifically to its roar and vibrations.”
To create the playlist, the producer applied the formulas of the Fourier Transform to the music, which is a mathematical function that the brain engages to break down a sound into infinite frequency subcomponents. “This procedure enabled me to find the basic frequencies of the engine coinciding with the three precise phases of its expressiveness: ignition (idling), the 4,000-rpm speed, and at maximum power,” Trecarichi explained.
The whole experiment started thanks to the transposition of the V12 engine from the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, which is the last descendant of the V12-powered models and the last variant of the Aventador lineup.
According to science, the engine “hums” in F-sharp (92.50 Hz) at its lowest revs, which is the same key as “Canone Infinity” by Lorenzo Senni, the first track in the V12 version of the playlist.
When you press the gas pedal to 4,000 rpm, you get to experience the best cruising speed with “Run Away” by Ben Böhmer in the background, which hits G (98 Hz).
For the highest peak, at 8,000 revs per minute, the V12 hits G-sharp (103.83 Hz), and you can sync that with Sam Collins’ “We Can All Dance.”
Sound engineer Mario Mautone, Lamborghini’s NVH Whole Vehicle Coordinator, explained that “one of the aspects I pay attention to is the harshness of sound that sets Lamborghini apart,” adding that “it’s that raw, metallic echo which is then embodied in the psychoacoustic experience, the chemical and emotional response to the sound wave that our brains transform into positive emotions and memories. This is why I associate the sound of the V12 with that of a violin: the instrument par excellence of high notes, capable of a crescendo from loudness to sharpness, and quite similar to what is generated by the Lamborghini V12.”
You can check out the playlist below, whether you own a Lambo or not.
