The Engine Songs: The Spotify Playlist for Those Who Drive a Lamborghini (Or Not)

NVH

Sound engineer Mario Mautone, Lamborghini’sWhole Vehicle Coordinator, explained that “one of the aspects I pay attention to is the harshness of sound that sets Lamborghini apart,” adding that “it’s that raw, metallic echo which is then embodied in the psychoacoustic experience, the chemical and emotional response to the sound wave that our brains transform into positive emotions and memories. This is why I associate the sound of the V12 with that of a violin: the instrument par excellence of high notes, capable of a crescendo from loudness to sharpness, and quite similar to what is generated by the Lamborghini V12.”You can check out the playlist below, whether you own a Lambo or not.