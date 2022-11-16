Conor McGregor Has a Segway Electric Bike for When He Needs More Adrenaline

Conor McGregor is a big fan of speed, as evidenced by his many powerful (and expensive) cars from his collection. Now, the UFC champion showed that he also enjoys the adrenaline given by his Segway e-bike.
You may know by now that Conor McGregor is an adrenaline junkie and he is a fan of everything that involves wheels. While he’s generally in the driver’s seat of his powerful cars, the athlete also enjoys other means of travel as well and bikes are on his list.
In his latest photo shared on Instagram on November 16, McGregor proudly sits on a Segway electric bike, adding a simple bike emoji in the caption.
In 2020, Segway introduced its electric dirt bikes lineup, which consisted of two models, the X160 and the X260. The latter, which is also what McGregor owns, is bigger, faster, and sports a better range than the former. They promise over 40 miles (64 km) of fun, with charging time of under five hours.
The X260 comes in four color options, black, blue, red, and silver. McGregor opted for the latter.
It has a weight of 121.3 lbs (55 kg), with a maximum payload of 220.5 lbs (100 kg). It can hit a maximum speed of 46.6 mph (75 kph), with an acceleration from zero to 31 mph (50 kph) in 4.02 seconds, thanks to a high-speed brushless DC motor with a peak power of 5 KW and a maximum torque of 183.3 lb-ft (250 Nm).
You also get quite a range, 74.6 miles (120 km), thanks to its 3kW lithium battery. Plus, it’s suitable for all kinds of terrains.
Conor McGregor is sometimes pushing the limits of his Bentley Continental GT Speed or his Rolls-Royce Phantom when he’s not testing the Segway. With a net worth of around $200 million, he also owns not one, but two yachts. One of them is the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63, which he called the “supercar of the sea.” While the Segway isn’t as fast as his supercars or yachts, it’s clear that it will get his heart rate pumping.
