All New Segway Dirt eBike Comes With a Punch and Is Ready to Embarrass

There are a lot of us speed freaks that get our kicks out of going fast, be that downhill or uphill. And when I say fast, I mean as fast as you want to go or as fast as you’re capable because usually, off-roading doesn’t take place on public roads, so your skill can and will be the defining factor. The cool thing is now you can improve your skills and get your kicks in a more environmentally-sustainable manner.Segway, best known for well, Segways, will bring to the market their all new electric dirt bike line-up, presented earlier at SEMA, as fast as the first quarter of 2020.Their line-up will consist in two models, X260 and X160, with the X260 model being bigger, faster and offering a significantly bigger range. Both will charge in under 5 hours and offer over 40 miles of fun, and promise to be a lightweight, cost efficient and easy to maintain solution for entry level riders. All that for a price of course, starting at $3,000 for the smaller model and going up to $4,500 for the bigger one.According to Julie Tang, the Marketing Director at Segway, “our core focus is to create innovative transportation solutions that will help people move around their communities – including solutions for the urban dweller and outdoor adventurer."The popularity of electric vehicles has made its way to the biking segment and we are proud to meet the growing eco-conscious consumer demands by introducing Segway Dirt eBike, our first product focused solely on the outdoor consumer who wants a rugged and high performance dirt biking experience.”Modern e-dirt bikes are becoming very capable machines. Think about all that instant torque, high speed and the ‘no complications’ factors that comes with them. While it’s true that there’s still a lot of progress to be made, the idea to just grab the twist grip throttle and make a move for it is pretty tempting.