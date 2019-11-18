autoevolution

Electric Kawasaki Ninja Partially Unveiled, Still No Launch Date in Sight

18 Nov 2019, 11:30 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
Despite the rise in popularity of the electric drivetrain in the motorcycle industry, established builders are still reluctant to fully adopt them. To date, the only big name of the industry to announce a mass-produced electric motorcycle is Harley-Davidson.
4 photos
Demon vs Kawasaki Ninja drag raceDemon vs Kawasaki Ninja drag raceDemon vs Kawasaki Ninja drag race
Others in the industry, like Kawasaki, are not entirely opposed to the idea, but they are taking their sweet time in coming up with their own design. From time to time, they shed a little more light on whatever projects they are working on, but only just.

This past few weeks, the Italian city of Milan was once again the motorcycle capital of the world. At the local EICMA show, tons of goodies were shown, both production and concepts. It was there that the Japanese have decided to release some of the details of their first electric bike.

Based on the Ninja line, the EV has been in the works for years, and it seems all Kawasaki was capable of coming up with is an indecently small range, and shameful power.

As per the data provided by the bike maker, the unnamed bike – for now it is only referred to as EV Project – is the size of a Ninja 650 frame, and uses a battery that is barely capable of giving it a range of 62 miles.

The motor that spins the rear wheel via a chain final drive instead of a belt is controlled by a 4-speed transmission, and is good for just 27 horsepower.

It’s worth noting this is just a development prototype, currently under testing in southern Japan, and probably – hopefully – these figures will change when and if a production version is approved.

The bike has been, according the Kawasaki, “based on a mid-capacity style machine with more ‘rider features’ than current EV machines in the market,” but no other details were provided, not even the possible launch date.
Electric Kawasaki Ninja kawasaki Ninja Kawasaki electric motorcycle eicma 2019
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Noiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy UpdateNoiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy Update
DBX SUV Has to Change Aston Martin’s Fortunes CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Here Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le MansHere Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Photo Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model YPhoto Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model Y
Latest car models:
FORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVAUDI S8AUDI S8 LuxuryMCLAREN ElvaMCLAREN Elva ExoticFERRARI RomaFERRARI Roma ExoticAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day