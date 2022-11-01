Conor McGregor Was Frank Abagnale for Halloween, Doesn't Have a Plane but a Phantom

Conor McGregor took inspiration from Catch Me If You Can this Halloween and dressed as its author, Frank Abagnale. But he didn’t try to pilot any planes, instead, he went for a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
If you’re unfamiliar with Frank Abagnale, it’s okay, we’ve got you. He is an American author, famous for his autobiography Catch Me If You Can, which was turned into a Steven Spielberg movie in 2002, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Abagnale is also a convicted felon, who used to claim he had different careers, including an assistant state attorney general, a physician, and a Pan American World Airways pilot.
This year, Frank Abagnale was also Conor McGregor’s Halloween costume, but the athlete didn’t have a plane at his disposal. Instead, he had one of the cars from his extensive collection, and he seems to have gone for his black Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Similar to other famous athletes and celebrities, Conor McGregor has a car collection filled with expensive models and the Phantom is among the several Rolls-Royces he owns.
For Halloween, Conor posed in his pilot costume next to the Phantom, which was parked behind a black Range Rover. We could also get a glimpse of its interior, which comes in white. His fiancée, Dee Devlin, also wore a matching flight attendant costume, and he captioned the set of pictures, “The sky is the limit, come fly with me.”
The luxurious saloon has reached the eighth generation, the latest being introduced in 2017. It's put in motion by the British luxury carmaker’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine. The power mill delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 1,700 rpm to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Based on these figures, the Phantom is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in just 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph). And since a regular airplane takes off with an average speed of around 149-177 mph (240-285 kph), the Phantom makes a perfect companion to his Frank Abagnale costume.
