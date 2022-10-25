Ben Affleck Picks His Son Samuel From School in Jennifer Lopez’s Rolls-Royce Phantom

Ben Affleck’s son, Samuel, has proven his interest in cars a few times. And it looks like Ben Affleck does approve of his passion, because he has just picked him up from school in Jennifer Lopez’s Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Jennifer Lopez owns a handful of luxury cars, but she’s not really a fan of driving. Luckily, her husband, Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck seems to be, and he’s been borrowing her cars on several occasions.
His latest choice was a two-tone silver and black Rolls-Royce Phantom. JLo has been seen riding shotgun in this luxury sedan a few times over the summer, but never behind the wheel.
Ben did use it to go pick up his son, Samuel, from school. You might’ve heard that Samuel might be a bit of a gearhead, as he was present a few times when his dad and Jennifer went to check out some new luxury cars. At some point, he even got in the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini Urus, getting into his first “fender bender” as the super-SUV backed into a BMW. No cars were destroyed then, the dealership reps stated.
Well, since he’s barely 10 years old, he won’t be getting behind the wheel any time soon, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t get to enjoy his family’s luxury cars. Like the Phantom, for example.
Currently in its eighth generation, the Phantom is all about comfort, luxury, and performance. It’s powered by the British luxury manufacturer’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 rpm and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 1,700 rpm to the rear wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The Phantom is, according to the British manufacturer, the quietest car in the world, and is also quite fast. It can reach 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
But Ben wasn’t interested in testing its speed when picking up Samuel, only in the fact that it’s comfortable, powerful, and spacious.
