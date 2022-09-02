Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Getaway Car Was a Packard Twelve Landaulet

On August 20, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked down the aisle again in a lavish ceremony held at the actor’s estate in Georgia. As Jennifer recently shared several pictures of the event, we also got a glimpse of their wedding getaway car – a luxurious 1938 Packard Twelve Landaulet.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently returned from their second honeymoon. After they spent the first one visiting Paris, France, with their children, they chose to go to Italy for their second one.
Ben Affleck has already resumed work, getting back behind the wheel of his black Tesla Model S Plaid. But, despite the fact that it’s been almost two weeks since they tied the knot (again), Jennifer Lopez has recently shared some of the official wedding pictures in her OnTheJLo newsletter. The photos show the happy couple walking down the aisle again, surrounded by their friends and family, but also, their wedding getaway car, and it was a beauty.
For their first wedding in Las Vegas, the two got a chance to take some pictures in Elvis Presley’s pink Cadillac, but this time, the vehicle was even more impressive. They didn’t opt for anything flashy or tacky but went for something incredibly luxurious and stylish – a 1938 Packard Twelve Landaulet.
The vehicle was ordered by Doris Duke when she was only 25 years old. She was the heiress to the American Tobacco Company fortune and also the wealthiest woman in America. The Packard Twelve was customized by Rollston, New York’s most famous and pricey customizer, turning it into a modern landaulet.
It came with a 7.0-liter V12 engine, paired up to a three hydra-matic transmission, good for 175 horsepower at 3,200 rpm.
These types of cars were usually reserved for wealthy people who didn't want to make a big deal out of it. They usually came in black or dark shades, rarely seen in colorful paints. Even Jay Leno acknowledged how luxurious the model is, saying that "I consider this car more than equal to the Rolls-Royce of the period."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have a joint net worth of $550 million, are definitely fans of the finer things, and this Packard Twelve Landaulet couldn’t be more fitting for their dream wedding.
Ben Affleck has already resumed work, getting back behind the wheel of his black Tesla Model S Plaid. But, despite the fact that it’s been almost two weeks since they tied the knot (again), Jennifer Lopez has recently shared some of the official wedding pictures in her OnTheJLo newsletter. The photos show the happy couple walking down the aisle again, surrounded by their friends and family, but also, their wedding getaway car, and it was a beauty.
For their first wedding in Las Vegas, the two got a chance to take some pictures in Elvis Presley’s pink Cadillac, but this time, the vehicle was even more impressive. They didn’t opt for anything flashy or tacky but went for something incredibly luxurious and stylish – a 1938 Packard Twelve Landaulet.
The vehicle was ordered by Doris Duke when she was only 25 years old. She was the heiress to the American Tobacco Company fortune and also the wealthiest woman in America. The Packard Twelve was customized by Rollston, New York’s most famous and pricey customizer, turning it into a modern landaulet.
It came with a 7.0-liter V12 engine, paired up to a three hydra-matic transmission, good for 175 horsepower at 3,200 rpm.
These types of cars were usually reserved for wealthy people who didn't want to make a big deal out of it. They usually came in black or dark shades, rarely seen in colorful paints. Even Jay Leno acknowledged how luxurious the model is, saying that "I consider this car more than equal to the Rolls-Royce of the period."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have a joint net worth of $550 million, are definitely fans of the finer things, and this Packard Twelve Landaulet couldn’t be more fitting for their dream wedding.