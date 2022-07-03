JLo and Ben Affleck Are Still Car Shopping, Visit Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines last week after Ben’s son Samuel got into his first fender bender while the couple was out looking at supercars. This weekend, the search for their new car continued.
On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen holding hands as they visited a Rolls Royce Motor Cars dealership in Beverly Hills, California. The famous couple had previously spent several months house-hunting, before eventually buying a mansion that used to belong to actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.
After buying the house, the couple seems to have decided they need to upgrade their garage as well. Currently, Jennifer Lopez owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead and a Bentley Continental GTC, while Ben has a Tesla S Plaid, a Lexus RS, a Mercedes-AMG S 63, a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, and an Audi S8. Ben Affleck also owns several motorcycles.
The two have been seen borrowing each other’s cars these past few months, but it looks like they are planning to expand their collection. Their newly purchased mansion has an eight-car garage, and they seem to intend to fill it up.
Now, they are looking at different supercars to add to their collection. Just last week, the two visited a dealership with Ben’s son, Samuel, 10. Unfortunately, there was a bit of a mishap as Sam hopped behind the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini Urus and accidentally hit a white BMW parked behind the super-SUV. According to Ben’s rep, there was no damage done, though.
This weekend, they were out there looking at cars again, joined by Sam once again, who seems to be very interested in cars. Right next door to the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealership there is also a McLaren and Bugatti dealership, which the two also visited. It’s unclear whether Bennifer finally decided which supercar they’ll buy next after their latest car hunt.
