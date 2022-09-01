Ben Affleck Gets His Tesla Back, Drives It to McDonald's

Ben Affleck has several cars he drives on a daily basis and his Tesla Model S Plaid is one of them. Although it was towed away from his house a few weeks ago, the actor got it back and drove it to McDonald's.
A few weeks ago, we reported that a tow truck towed away Ben Affleck’s Tesla Model S Plaid from his mansion, where he lives with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. There didn’t seem to be anything wrong with it visually, but the vehicle might’ve been due for a service visit. So that is why Ben might’ve opted to get it towed from his place.
But now he was just spotted behind the wheel of the black EV. Since he’s not one to overly modify his cars, it means that the car was good to go right back into his garage, so he can now enjoy it again.
The actor was seen at a McDonald’s drive-thru as he was getting his fast-food order. The actor has been a fan of Teslas for a very long time. He bought a Model S in 2013 and upgraded to the Model S Plaid in 2021.
Tesla introduced the flagship model S in 2007, adding the Plaid version in January 2021, with a starting price of $127,590. Ben was pretty much up to date with the new model, so he rushed to buy one in Solid Black, which adds another $1,500 to the price.
The Model S Plaid comes with a new powertrain, interior, and suspension. It’s powered by three electric motors, one placed on the front axle, and two on the rear one. Together, they give a total output of 1,020 hp (1,034 ps).
The EV is advertised to reach 60 mph (97 kph) in 1.99 seconds and hit a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). It also has an EPA range estimate of 396 mi (637 km), thanks to its 100-kWh battery.
Besides the Tesla, Ben is usually seen driving his black Mercedes-AMG S 63. He also owns a Lexus RS, a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, and an Audi S8, plus several motorcycles.
