JLo and Ben Affleck's Wedding Included a Photoshoot in Elvis Presley's Pink Cadillac

Twenty years after their first engagement, without a big wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas and had a quick photoshoot in a pink Cadillac convertible that she says used to belong to Elvis Presley.
Yesterday, news broke out that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (commonly known as Bennifer) have applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas, Nevada. It turns out, they actually went ahead and “did it,” as her official “On the JLo” newsletter announces. The famous “Jenny From the Block” singer wrote a lengthy letter to her fans to detail how she and Ben finally got married in a small wedding.
She explained: “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes.”
They also had quite a good prop for a photoshoot: a pink Cadillac. Lopez went to add, “they let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."
Over the years, Elvis Presley owned over 200 Cadillacs that he gave away to friends and family, but it’s unclear whether the one Bennifer used for their wedding was actually owned by the rock-n-roll legend. Jennifer didn’t share a picture of the two in the convertible, but she did add one of her daughter, Emme, as our main picture shows.
She adds that they wore “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet,” and that was all they needed. The letter writes, “in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated at the beginning of 2000s, got engaged, eventually broke up, and canceled their wedding. They both moved on, Lopez marrying singer Marc Anthony and Affleck marrying actress Jennifer Garner. Both of them have children from the previous marriage. In 2021, after her split from baseball star Alex Rodriguez, Bennifer reconnected, got engaged, and now, twenty years later, they’re finally married.
She explained: “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes.”
They also had quite a good prop for a photoshoot: a pink Cadillac. Lopez went to add, “they let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."
Over the years, Elvis Presley owned over 200 Cadillacs that he gave away to friends and family, but it’s unclear whether the one Bennifer used for their wedding was actually owned by the rock-n-roll legend. Jennifer didn’t share a picture of the two in the convertible, but she did add one of her daughter, Emme, as our main picture shows.
She adds that they wore “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet,” and that was all they needed. The letter writes, “in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated at the beginning of 2000s, got engaged, eventually broke up, and canceled their wedding. They both moved on, Lopez marrying singer Marc Anthony and Affleck marrying actress Jennifer Garner. Both of them have children from the previous marriage. In 2021, after her split from baseball star Alex Rodriguez, Bennifer reconnected, got engaged, and now, twenty years later, they’re finally married.