Ben Affleck's Tesla Model S Plain Towed From His Mansion, Trouble in Paradise?

Ben Affleck is a fan of everything on wheels, be it cars or motorcycles. And he takes care of them, constantly taking them out for service inspections. This time, it was his Tesla Model S Plaid’s turn.
Not long ago, Ben Affleck and his wife, triple-threat Jennifer Lopez, were out shopping for a new car. The famous couple has quite a garage full of cars, with Jennifer owning a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead and a Bentley Continental GTC, while Ben has a Lexus RS, Tesla Model S Plaid, a Mercedes-AMG S 63, a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, and an Audi S8, plus several motorcycles.
In a new video shared by X17Online, we can see Ben’s Tesla towed away from the mansion that he shares with the “Jenny From the Block” singer. It’s unclear whether he had any issues with the electric vehicle, but they were seen driving in it several times, so it’s unlikely he’s getting rid of it. He hasn’t been involved in any accidents, so, most likely, it was due for a service inspection. Or maybe he’ll go out of his way and give his all-electric car a new makeover. Although this seems unlikely since most of his cars appear to be stock.
The Model S serves as a flagship model of Tesla and it's been in production for a decade, with development starting in 2007. In January 2021, they introduced the Plaid version, which featured a new interior, powertrain, and suspension, among other changes.
The Tesla Model S Plaid has a tri-motor powertrain, with the front and two rear motors delivering a combined output of 1,020 hp (1,034 ps), sent to all wheels. According to Tesla's official website, it hits 60 mph (96 kph) in 1.99 seconds, with a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). The EPA range is listed at 396 mi (637 km), with a 100-kWh battery. The vehicle has a starting price of $127,590. Ben's comes in Solid Black, which adds another $1,500 to the price. He has had it for quite some time and, while he might not give it a makeover, it doesn't seem like he wants to get rid of it just yet.
