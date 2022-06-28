Ben Affleck's Rep Clarifies "There Was No Damage" After His Son’s Adventure in the Lambo

Currently, Ben Affleck’s parenting skills are under scrutiny after he let his 10-year-old son Samuel check out a Lamborghini Urus and ended up backing into a white BMW. But a lot of people let their children sit in the driver's seat and Ben Affleck’s rep clarifies that “there was no damage.”
On Sunday, Ben Affleck and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, visited luxury car dealership 777 Exotics to check out some cars. The famous couple, who recently got engaged and moved in together, were joined by Sam, 10, whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
While they were checking out cars, he let Sam get in the driver’s seat of a yellow Lamborghini Urus. But no one could’ve anticipated what was to happen. The kid must have switched the engine on. The car was probably in reverse or Sam engaged the gear and ended up backing up into a white BMW, Ben's 10-year-old getting into his first fender-bender before he's even allowed to drive.
But Ben Affleck’s rep clarified in a statement to PEOPLE that "There was no damage. Everyone is okay."
However, a source for the same outlet claims “Ben seemed upset about it” after the incident. They explained, "Ben was at the dealership to test drive a new car.... Sam seemed very interested in the exotic cars. Ben let him get into the driver's seat of a very expensive Lamborghini, [and] the car ended up reversing into another parked car.”
The same source confirms “there seemed to be no damage to the cars though.” They added: “You could tell that Ben very much regretted letting Sam get into the driver's seat."
After the small incident, Ben hopped in the driver’s seat and revved up the engine before checking out whether there was any damage. However, the Urus wasn’t the only one they looked at, and Sam got a chance to sit in several other Lamborghinis, before driving away in Ben’s Mercedes-AMG S 63.
Although there’s no word if the two left with any new exotic, the couple's garage hosts quite a few cars. Jennifer Lopez owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead and a Bentley Continental GTC, while Ben has a Tesla S Plaid, a Lexus RS, a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, and an Audi S8, plus his motorcycle collection.
