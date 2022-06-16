Jennifer Lopez Cruises in Rolls-Royce Drophead Phantom, It Bears Her Initials on the Seats

Jennifer Lopez is a woman of many talents. She’s an entertainer, singer, dancer, actress, producer, and mom, on top of all of that. And, despite her 25-year-long aversion to driving, she has some sweet rides.
Back in 2019, her then-fiancé, baseball icon Alex Rodriguez, treated her to a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabrio for her 50th birthday, therefore ending a 25-year no-driving streak.
Since then, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer has added several other expensive models to her collection, including a Bentley Continental GTC and a Rolls-Royce Drophead Phantom, both convertibles, because this is how Jennifer Lopez rolls.
She has been driving both of them often recently, switching back and forth, and has just been seen out and about in Los Angeles, California, in her crimson-red Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead. While we did get a look at the beautiful convertible in the past, the new pictures give us a glimpse of its luxurious interior, too. For her ride in L.A., Jennifer didn’t get behind the wheel, opting to enjoy it from the passenger seat, instead.
Jennifer Lopez’s Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is the result of her collaboration with famous car customizers West Coast Custom. The crimson two-door luxury convertible comes with many WCC touches all over it, complete with a silver chrome grille and a white interior. But the new pictures of JLo, attached below, show that all four seats bear her initials emblazoned on them, which doesn’t come as a surprise at all.
For a bespoke ride, the good folks over at West Coast Custom managed to keep it luxurious and simple at the same time, without looking like she’s trying too hard.
Just a few days ago, Jennifer's fiancé, actor Ben Affleck, borrowed the luxury convertible while he was out doing errands with his son, Samuel, but he did struggle a bit with it while trying to open its trunk.
