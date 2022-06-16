Love It or Hate It: Chief Keef's Scooby-Doo Lambo Urus, It's West Coast Custom-Approved

When the car paint is simply not enough to turn your vision into reality, wraps are the way to do it. There are unlimited options to customize your ride, be it by making it any color you can think of, giving it a metallic, satin, glitter look, or even printing the things you love the most.
The latest celeb to get a flashy, head-turning wrap on their vehicle is Chief Keef. The rapper introduced it a few days ago on his Instagram Stories, and he has turned his two-tone yellow and black Lamborghini Urus into... The Mystery Machine.
That’s right, Chief Keef now rolls in the Scooby-Doo car, although it's not a van. While the first time he gave us a glimpse at the new ride didn’t show the car very well, no worries: West Coast Customs is here for us.
The famous car customizing shop for the rich and famous is the one behind Chief Keef’s Lambo’s new makeover and now gives us a good look at the result on its Instagram account.
For the project, they used Blitzwrap, and one could almost see Shaggy, Scooby, Velma, Daphne, and Fred in this Mystery Machine.
The new wrap covers the entire car, including its bumpers and wheels, and even has "The Mystery Machine" splattered across the rear windows. Same as before, the Urus is still rolling on Forgiatos, but this time, they’re orange and bright green. From what we can see in the pictures shared by the famous car shop, the interior didn’t receive a makeover as well.
Rapper Chief Keef is hardly the first celebrity out there to give his car a very flashy look. Rapper Quavo did the same for his glow-in-the-dark Lambo Aventador, and so did Kim Kardashian with her furry Urus, Justin Bieber with his leopard-print Audi R8, and many others. And it’s definitely a love-it or hate-it scenario. What do you think of this Lambo?
That’s right, Chief Keef now rolls in the Scooby-Doo car, although it's not a van. While the first time he gave us a glimpse at the new ride didn’t show the car very well, no worries: West Coast Customs is here for us.
The famous car customizing shop for the rich and famous is the one behind Chief Keef’s Lambo’s new makeover and now gives us a good look at the result on its Instagram account.
For the project, they used Blitzwrap, and one could almost see Shaggy, Scooby, Velma, Daphne, and Fred in this Mystery Machine.
The new wrap covers the entire car, including its bumpers and wheels, and even has "The Mystery Machine" splattered across the rear windows. Same as before, the Urus is still rolling on Forgiatos, but this time, they’re orange and bright green. From what we can see in the pictures shared by the famous car shop, the interior didn’t receive a makeover as well.
Rapper Chief Keef is hardly the first celebrity out there to give his car a very flashy look. Rapper Quavo did the same for his glow-in-the-dark Lambo Aventador, and so did Kim Kardashian with her furry Urus, Justin Bieber with his leopard-print Audi R8, and many others. And it’s definitely a love-it or hate-it scenario. What do you think of this Lambo?