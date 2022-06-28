Participate in This Friday Official "Drive Your Corvette to Work Day"

Every year the Friday closest to June 30th is dedicated to "Drive Your Corvette to Work Day," where you are able to show your co-workers that unique Corvette you worked on your whole life. After all, it is America's sports car.
As a little piece of history, the first-ever Corvette rolled off the assembly line in Flint, Michigan, on June 30th, 1953, becoming an American icon instantly. The first 300 Chevrolet Corvettes were all the same: Polo White convertibles with black canvas and red interiors.
In order to mark the importance of this legendary car, "Drive Your Corvette to Work Day," is celebrated every year on the Friday closest to June 30th. This special event kicked off back in 2001, with Mid America Motorworks founder, Mike Yager, being the spearhead. The club has grown quite a lot from 2001, now having thousands of active members.
"We understand why many owners consider their Corvette to be a special car and only drive it occasionally," declared Mike Yager. "But we think driving your Corvette to work, at least one day a year, is an excellent way to demonstrate just how popular Corvettes are. And it is a chance for Corvette owners to meet new Corvette owners." Basically, the whole point of this day is to get as many Corvettes as possible on the road to celebrate the actual American sports car.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the previous two Corvettes days were a letdown. However, with the pandemic end closing in, the organizers are expecting the biggest and most special meeting in its 17 years of existence.
Besides, you don't need to be in America to participate in "Drive Your Corvette to Work Day." All you need is a Corvette, a camera, and some friends, and you are good to go. Be sure to send us some photos this Friday.
