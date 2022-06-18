When He's Out and About, Lil Baby Drives His White Lamborghini Urus

With so many expensive and luxurious models in his garage, it might be difficult for Lil Baby to actually choose his car for the day. But the rapper doesn’t neglect any of his cars, as he was just seen driving his Lambo Urus.
Over the last few months, rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, has been adding lots of models to his collection, courtesy of his frequent collaboration with Road Show International dealership.
The rapper owns a few note-worthy vehicles, like his custom Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a “Plum Crazy” 2021 Ram 1500 TRX riding on golden Forgiatos, a blue, custom Brabus G-Wagen, or even a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
But, with all of that, when he’s out and about, he goes for his Lamborghini Urus. The rapper was just seen at a gas station before hopping in the driver’s seat of the super-SUV.
The Urus received a lot of updates to make it unique and tailored to Lil Baby’s tastes, including a body kit, red and black accents all over its white exterior, and custom wrapping.
Not just that, but he also worked with Forgiato so he could fit it up on big, 24-inch aftermarket wheels. And, despite all the new additions, Lil Baby still enjoys driving the Urus, which is the only SUV in Lamborghini’s current lineup.
There are a lot of reasons why he would love to drive it, besides its head-turning exterior, which might have to do with its performance and the fact that it’s very fast.
Under the hood, there’s a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine, which, paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque at 2,250-4,500 rpm. With figures like these, this super-SUV is very fast. The Italian brand claims the Urus can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, before maxing out at 190 mph (306 kph), making it one of the fastest SUVs out there.
