Lil Baby Posing With Two Separate Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Is the Epitome of Luxury

Rapper Lil Baby loves cars and he has quite a diverse car collection. But lately, it looks like he prefers the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, posing both with a white and a black model for the utmost luxury.
Over a week ago, Lil Baby posed with a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class with a luxurious brown interior. Now, not long after the first one, the rapper switched to a white model from the same line.
The rapper, who attended Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas’ birthday ball, which was a black-tie, star-studded event, decided to mix and match, wearing a black outfit while driving in a white Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The luxury sedan was parked outside a private jet, and Lil Baby wrote on the picture: “I finally went Bach,” with a nod to the luxury subbrand of Mercedes-Benz. It’s unclear if this is his confession that he purchased the white version of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, or he simply stated he returned to Atlanta, Georgia.
Sure, one of the Maybachs (or maybe both) could be rentals, since it’s not that uncommon for celebrities to do that. But, remembering how adamant Lil Baby was about not using rentals in his latest music video, “Right On,” one could believe that he either owns one, both, or some of his friends in the city let him take them for a ride.
In a different picture posted on his Instagram Stories, Lil Baby is seen enjoying the extensive leg space available for the rear passengers of the luxurious sedan.
The Maybach S-Class is available in two powertrains, the S 580, and the S 680, the latter coming with a V12 under the hood. At the moment, the only version currently available in the U.S. is the S 580, which is most likely the one Lil Baby drove in.
The S 580 is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that cranks out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 revs and a torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. There is a gearbox-mounted electric motor working alongside the V8, which adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque to the mix.
Given all the features, performance, and luxury it entails, it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to finally splash on a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
