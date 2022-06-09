Corey Gamble Lands in Private Jet, Lil Baby Picks Him Up in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

There’s nothing like showing support for your close friends and Lil Baby did just that for his talent manager, Corey Gamble, as he picked him up in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class after he landed in a private jet.
Corey Gamble, business executive, and talent manager, is no stranger to the luxury life. The man is currently dating Kris Jenner, who is the mastermind behind the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
But Gamble is very successful without the Jenner connection. He has an estimated net worth of $15 million and works with a lot of famous people. Among them is the successful rapper Lil Baby. And his latest Instagram post proves that.
The short video shows Gamble deboarding a private jet, with Lil Baby waiting for him on the tarmac. He obviously hadn’t walked there and was waiting for him in a white Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Lil Baby is no stranger to luxury cars, but the Mercedes-Maybach seems to be his latest choice in cars. The rapper had posed with two different Maybachs recently, a white and a black one. It’s unclear whether he owns any of them, but given how much he loves riding in expensive cars, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class seems like a great option for him.
The video, although recently posted on Gamble’s social media account, seems to have been filmed a week ago, when the two attended Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ annual black ball, hosted by Diddy, based on his caption: "Landed Home …. ATL. @lilbaby right there to get me… @qcmceo_p on way."
Prior to sharing the video of him meeting Lil Baby, he posted another one, onboard the aircraft. Although he traveled alone, Corey Gamble proved he can have a lot of fun by himself, too. The over two-minute video shows him dancing by himself in the lush cabin and captioned it: “When I get bored on long solo flights …. I dance.” There are worse ways of travel, let me tell you.
