Jayda Cheaves Introduces Her Tesla Model X Plaid, Calls It "Sno," It's Her "New Fav"

Even if you own several cars, getting a new one automatically makes it your new favorite, even for a short while. At least that’s what happened to Jayda Cheaves, as she introduced her “built from scratch” Tesla Model X Plaid which she calls “Sno.”
Jayda Cheaves, Lil Baby’s former partner and the mother of his son, has just treated herself to a brand-new ride: a Tesla Model X Plaid.
The influencer, who has over seven million followers on Instagram, introduced her new electric vehicle on Monday, May 30, and she couldn’t be more excited about it. She wrote that she “built her from scratch a while back,” and now she has “finally got the call to pick her up.”
She didn’t miss the opportunity to snap a few selfies in her new ride and presented as “Sno.” Although she didn’t share a look at the exterior paint job, the interior is a black and white color scheme, with lots of carbon fiber accents. She added: “I think she’s my new fav,” because “she’s TOO fast, just how I like.”
Tesla introduced the mid-size luxury crossover in 2015. The model is currently available in two versions. The standard Model X Long Range comes with two electric motors (one on the front axle, the other on the rear one), with an all-wheel-drive setup.
The top-of-the-range option is the Tri Motor Model X Plaid, which is the one Cheaves splurged on. It’s more powerful, delivering 1,020 horsepower (1,034 ps). Tesla Motors claims this one is able to hit 60 mph (96 mph) from a standstill in 2.5 seconds, has a top speed of 163 mph (262 kph), and has an estimated range of 311 mi (500 km), thanks to its 100-kWh battery.
Not long ago, Jayda received a black Rolls-Royce Dawn with a luxurious red-leather interior as a Christmas present from Lil Baby. In the past, he had also bought her a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe and a custom pink Jeep Wrangler with custom pink wheels from Forgiato. But Jayda got the Tesla all by herself, and there are a lot of reasons to be proud of that.
