Lil Baby Is All About Luxury With a Black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

There’s a time and place to show off head-turning cars with crazy wraps or upgrades. But it’s never a bad time to accessorize with an elegant, luxury sedan, and Lil Baby hit all the marks with a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Lil Baby is famous for his love for cars, and he has a few note-worthy vehicles, like his custom Ferrari SF90 Stradale, his Lamborghini Urus, or his “Plum Crazy” 2021 Ram 1500 TRX riding on golden Forgiatos.
But he also knows how to tone it down a notch and opt for something more elegant. For that, he owns several Rolls-Royces. For one of his latest music videos, he used quite a few of them and made a point to let everyone know they weren’t rentals.
Now, his latest social media posts were all about a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The Maybach is a top favorite among celebrities. So Lil Baby obviously just had to roll in one, too.
He first posed with the black luxury sedan a few days ago, giving us a look at the brown leather interior. On Thursday, May 26, he showed it off again, parked outside a private plane, next to a black Cadillac Escalade.
The Maybach S-Class is available in two engine options, the S 580, and the S 680, the latter coming with a V12 under the hood. At the moment, the only version currently available in the U.S. is the S 580, which is most likely the one Lil Baby has.
The S 580 is put in motion by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and a torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. There is a gearbox-mounted electric motor working alongside the V8, adding another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque to the mix.
Since Lil Baby loves traveling in style, the Maybach is all about comfort. It has Executive seats and plenty of legroom in the rear, plus many other features that make driving pleasant. Several massage programs, which seem to be exactly what the rapper needs, are also part of the equipment list.
But he also knows how to tone it down a notch and opt for something more elegant. For that, he owns several Rolls-Royces. For one of his latest music videos, he used quite a few of them and made a point to let everyone know they weren’t rentals.
Now, his latest social media posts were all about a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The Maybach is a top favorite among celebrities. So Lil Baby obviously just had to roll in one, too.
He first posed with the black luxury sedan a few days ago, giving us a look at the brown leather interior. On Thursday, May 26, he showed it off again, parked outside a private plane, next to a black Cadillac Escalade.
The Maybach S-Class is available in two engine options, the S 580, and the S 680, the latter coming with a V12 under the hood. At the moment, the only version currently available in the U.S. is the S 580, which is most likely the one Lil Baby has.
The S 580 is put in motion by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and a torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. There is a gearbox-mounted electric motor working alongside the V8, adding another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque to the mix.
Since Lil Baby loves traveling in style, the Maybach is all about comfort. It has Executive seats and plenty of legroom in the rear, plus many other features that make driving pleasant. Several massage programs, which seem to be exactly what the rapper needs, are also part of the equipment list.