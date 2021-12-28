Lil Baby Gives Jayda Cheaves a Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas

Lil Baby is a fan of flashy vehicles, and he made sure to let the mother of his baby, Jayda Cheaves, know he appreciates her. There’s no better way of showing that than a Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Rapper Lil Baby loves flashy cars and his garage includes a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-AMG G 550, and a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, among others. So, there’s no surprise to see that he gifts expensive cars to the people he loves.
He and Jayda Cheaves have officially separated this year, but he still wants to show her he appreciates her. So, his gift to her this holiday season was a black Rolls-Royce Dawn with a luxurious red-leather interior.
Coming from the British luxury brand, you can expect this convertible to offer both style and performance, and it definitely does. Powered by a powerful 6.6-liter V12 engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it comes with 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque at 1,600-4,750 revs. The classy convertible from Rolls-Royce's lineup can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Back in the past, Lil Baby has treated Cheaves to a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe and a custom pink Jeep Wrangler with custom pink wheels from Forgiato, a company that the rapper frequently asks for help when it comes to customizing his own whips.
And, if the Rolls-Royce Dawn, which comes with a price tag of over $360,000, wasn’t enough, he added two Chanel bags to the mix for her Christmas gift. “I MEAN BOTH BAGS ARE FIRE," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "BUT AM I DREAMING RN. THE KEY,” she said, referring to the Dawn. Cheaves shared her new convertible on social media with a picture of herself hugging their son next to the black convertible with a big red bow on its hood, writing: “Merry Christmas to meeeee.”
Later that day, she took out the convertible for a ride, with the top down, of course, and she couldn’t look happier with it.
