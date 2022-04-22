Before the War, Ed Sheeran Stopped Traffic in Kyiv to Shoot "2step" Video With Lil Baby

Ed Sheeran has a new remix for his song, “2step” which now features Lil Baby. For the music video, the British pop singer stopped traffic in Kyiv, not long before Russia attacked Ukraine.
In his typical fashion, Ed Sheeran is dressed casually, wearing a gray hoodie and black coat as he sings surrounded by dancers. He and his crew took over the Kyiv streets. The singer shows up walking in the middle of a deserted street. Then he starts singing and dancing with a handful of people, with cars driving on the right side of the road. But the dance crew expands, pausing at several pedestrian crossings. Suddenly, they fill the streets, stopping traffic entirely in the square outside the campus.
The main location of the music video is the campus of the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics, a department of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. The team had to stop traffic in the street outside the campus and in a busy junction in the capital city of Ukraine to shoot the flash dance scene. But no one seemed to mind the interruption, and, at times, the editing makes it look like a truck would run right over the dancers before disappearing. They caused no disruption in the campus though, as the whole shooting took place at night. Ed and his team were in Kyiv in late November, three months before the war.
The video starts with Sheeran's statement where he tells the story of the video. “I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” Sheeran wrote. “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there — everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.”
Sheeran continues: “Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine.”
The “Bad Habits” singer added that he will be donating the record royalties from the video to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
Originally, the song “2step” was part of Sheeran’s latest album, = (reads Equals). But he recently decided rapper Lil Baby would make a terrific addition with a new verse, and has been hinting at the collaboration for a few weeks, releasing the music video on April 22.
The main location of the music video is the campus of the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics, a department of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. The team had to stop traffic in the street outside the campus and in a busy junction in the capital city of Ukraine to shoot the flash dance scene. But no one seemed to mind the interruption, and, at times, the editing makes it look like a truck would run right over the dancers before disappearing. They caused no disruption in the campus though, as the whole shooting took place at night. Ed and his team were in Kyiv in late November, three months before the war.
The video starts with Sheeran's statement where he tells the story of the video. “I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” Sheeran wrote. “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there — everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.”
Sheeran continues: “Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine.”
The “Bad Habits” singer added that he will be donating the record royalties from the video to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
Originally, the song “2step” was part of Sheeran’s latest album, = (reads Equals). But he recently decided rapper Lil Baby would make a terrific addition with a new verse, and has been hinting at the collaboration for a few weeks, releasing the music video on April 22.