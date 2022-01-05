Ed Sheeran Will Stay Green, Will Drive an Electric VW Camper Van for His Upcoming Tour

The “Perfect” singer revealed his plan to stay green in the future: an electric Volkswagen camper van will be his home for his upcoming tour. That's if the German brand can build one for him.
Ed Sheeran released his fourth studio album, "=" (reads Equals), a few months ago, and, for any singer, that means a tour is lurking around the corner. But that usually comes with a lot of carbon footprint.
The British singer revealed that he has a pretty good plan to lower emissions in the future: an electric VW camper van, in which he’d be driving along his wife, Cherry, and their daughter, Lyra.
He explained to The Sun: “I’m talking to VW about an electric campervan. I want to travel to every show as electric as possible. The baby is coming with me on tour.”
He added: “It was really a slog at the beginning of my career. You would play five shows in a row and have one day off. But the luxury of playing these large venues is no one goes mid-week so they have to be at weekends. So, it’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday every week. We’re going to take time in each city.”
His upcoming Mathematics Tour will start in Dublin in April, and he will be traveling around Europe over the summer.
Recently, he revealed his plans to “rewild” the UK and plant as many trees as possible. However, farmers criticized his decision, claiming that would affect the countries’ abilities to produce goods.
But driving an electric Volkswagen camper van would not be affecting any countries’ abilities at farming. The German brand’s upcoming electric van line is called ID. Buzz and it is currently working on it, with a launch around 2024 or 2025. But that one could be a bit too small for Sheeran and his family.
He might go for the Volkswagen e-Crafter instead. This model is already in production and would be available for him when he starts his tour.
The British singer revealed that he has a pretty good plan to lower emissions in the future: an electric VW camper van, in which he’d be driving along his wife, Cherry, and their daughter, Lyra.
He explained to The Sun: “I’m talking to VW about an electric campervan. I want to travel to every show as electric as possible. The baby is coming with me on tour.”
He added: “It was really a slog at the beginning of my career. You would play five shows in a row and have one day off. But the luxury of playing these large venues is no one goes mid-week so they have to be at weekends. So, it’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday every week. We’re going to take time in each city.”
His upcoming Mathematics Tour will start in Dublin in April, and he will be traveling around Europe over the summer.
Recently, he revealed his plans to “rewild” the UK and plant as many trees as possible. However, farmers criticized his decision, claiming that would affect the countries’ abilities to produce goods.
But driving an electric Volkswagen camper van would not be affecting any countries’ abilities at farming. The German brand’s upcoming electric van line is called ID. Buzz and it is currently working on it, with a launch around 2024 or 2025. But that one could be a bit too small for Sheeran and his family.
He might go for the Volkswagen e-Crafter instead. This model is already in production and would be available for him when he starts his tour.