Bizzare Modified Suzuki Every Van Evokes an Old VW Bus on Acid, It's Also for Sale

If you despair that the original Volkswagen T2 van never made it out of the 70s, some Japanese modders in the mid-2000s shared that sentiment. Meet this highly modified 2008 Suzuki Every Van. In the event that was a play on words, we're not sure which "everyman" Suzuki was referring to.
We can only assume that this person is A, a fan of old VW busses, and B, into things that are needlessly kawaii (Japanese for adorable). Whether necessary or not to western tastes, Japanese culture is a wiz at making mundane things like city vans look straight out of an anime. It's a look that's not for everyone. Granted, if you are into such a look, whoever modified the exterior did at least do a fantastic job catering to your needs.
This particular example comes to us from Duncan Imports & Classics in Nashville, Tennessee. It comes complete with a Japanese VIN number, Japanese service history, and genuine JDM hardware charm. Needless to say, not all of these Every Vans received this aftermarket kawaii treatment. It's a very special one-off edition with body modifications made in Japan. This accounts for the bizarre circular front grille and the headlamps seemingly pulled straight from 1970s T2.
Underneath the outrageous body is a very typical 660cc three-cylinder engine found in the Suzuki Carry line of light vans and trucks. Probably not enough grunt for American Interstates, but we see the potential for a fantastic city delivery van. Imagine your Amazon packages arrived at your New York City apartment building in this thing? You may feel slightly better about ordering from Jeff Bezos' brain baby once again, or that you pay $3,000 per month for two bedrooms and a shabby kitchen.
If that's the kind of business you'd like to operate, the van can be yours right now for just $9,999 before taxes and fees. Good luck getting it registered. You'll need it.
