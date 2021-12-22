The Celebrity Car Museum Has a Secret Stash of Rare Movie Vehicles

What's the world's most iconic or most recognizable car? Well, you can't pick just one, you need a big list to answer this question. But no matter the car you're thinking about, chances are it became famous not just because it was built in large numbers over many years, but also because it was featured in a movie.
The Aston Martin DB5? Well, it's the most iconic "James Bond" movie car. The Volkswagen Beetle? "Herbie, The Love Bug" is just one of many films to feature the "people's car." But the list can go on and on with the "General Lee" Dodge Charger, Steve McQueen's Ford Mustang "Bullitt," and the Ford Gran Torino from "Starsky & Hutch."
But the real reason why I'm talking about movie cars is that YouTube's "TheDailyWoo" got up close and personal with a few hidden gems at the Branson Celebrity Car Museum in Missouri. And I'm not talking about the vehicles you can see while visiting the museum, but the cars they're currently keeping in an area that's not open to the general public.
And there are quite a few of them. And it's not just movie cars, but also vehicles ordered or owned by famous actors. There are a couple of camera cars in there too.
They're obviously too many to mention here, but the video below will give you a closer look at the Chevrolet El Camino from "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" and the Mutt Cutts van from "Dumb and Dumber." You'll also see a camera car from "Ford vs Ferrari," a couple of trucks from "Sons of Anarchy," and an original "General Lee" Charger.
But one of the main highlights is the Chevrolet van that Jim Carrey drove in "Cable Guy." It pops up at the 26-minute mark, sitting alongside a Chevrolet van camper that was purchased new by Frank Sinatra. And according to the guy doing the introductions, Sinatra actually slept in this van a few times.
Oh, and speaking of vehicles purchased by celebrities, there's also a Ford F-250 ordered by Steve McQueen and owned by his son, Chad. Finished in green and fitted with a 302-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8, the truck has a strong "Bullitt' vibe.
Hopefully, some of these cars will eventually find their way into the museum's public area, but until that happens, you can check them all out in the lengthy video below.
