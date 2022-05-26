Joby Receives FAA Certification, Approved to Run Air Taxi Services Commercially

As the automotive industry transforms, so does transportation. And if you thought Uber, Uber Eats, or Amazon’s drone delivery service was revolutionary, you’ll be blown away by what Joby Aviation offers. On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified the eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) aircraft developer to kick-start its air-taxi operations commercially, Reuters reported.
The leading electric aviation company based in Northern California might have its first certification from the FAA. However, it still has some regulatory hurdles to clear before beginning operations.
A key advantage of eVTOLs is noise reduction. Compared to regular aircraft, these futuristic air vessels are significantly quiet. The North California-based company took part in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign earlier in the month to earn extra credit for acoustic performance. It ran a couple of acoustic tests on its eVTOL.
The FAA awarded the electric aviation company a Part 135 Air Carrier Certification required to operate an on-demand air taxi service. This certification authorizes Joby to operate its 5-seater eVTOL as an air-taxi service in cities and communities within the United States.
Tests run through NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign recorded noise levels below 65 dBA during take-off and landing, measured at 100 m (330 ft) from the flight path.
Not all tests have been successful, and in February, the eVTOL company’s prototype aircraft got into an accident during a flight test at its California base. No injuries were reported.
The futuristic eVTOL aircraft is no doubt a game-changer in transportation. JoeBen Bervirt, Joby CEO, boasts their 5-seater will change how the world thinks about transportation.
According to the company, their electric eVTOLs are designed with acoustics in mind. Each component is carefully picked to minimize its acoustic footprint, improving the aircraft’s character of sound.
FAA earlier in the month said it changed its approach to issuing approvals for future eVTOLs. Still, it doesn’t expect its change of course to delay certifications or operational licenses.
