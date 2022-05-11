Joby Aviation Teamed Up With NASA to Demonstrate How Quiet Its Electric Air Taxi Is

California-based eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft developer Joby Aviation recently completed a series of acoustic tests with NASA, demonstrating the low noise profile of its air taxi pre-production prototype.
One of the multiple benefits eVTOLs claim to bring to the table is a significant noise reduction, with these futuristic air taxis promising to be much quieter than other aircraft. Aiming to prove that it can meet the low noise targets it’s set, Joby took part in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign and conducted a series of acoustic tests on its eVTOL.
The tests spread over a period of two weeks, during which Joby’s aircraft performed multiple flights. NASA engineers measured its acoustic profile and obtained a noise level below 65 dBA both during take-off and landing, measured at a distance of 330 ft (100 m) from the flight path. According to Joby, this is the sound level of a normal conversation.
An even lower acoustic footprint was obtained when measuring the noise level of the eVTOL during flight. When flying at a speed of 100 knots (115 mph/185 kph), at an altitude of 1640 ft (500 m), engineers read just 45.2 dBA.
Joby conducted over 20 take-off and landing tests to get these results and flew its aircraft over NASA’s grid array six times. All tests were performed at Joby’s flight base near Big Sur, California. Engineers used NASA’s Mobile Acoustics Facility which consists of 50 pressure ground-plate microphones placed in a grid array.
Joby’s CEO, JoeBen Bevirt, boasts of its quiet electric air taxi being a game-changer that can help us completely rethink the way we travel. The company claims its eVTOL was designed with acoustics in mind, with every component in it being carefully chosen to minimize its acoustic footprint and improve the character of the sound it produces.
Joby’s eVTOL aircraft is a five-seater with a capacity of four passengers and a pilot. It can reach a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph) and offers a maximum range of 150 miles (241 km) per charge. Joby Aviation plans to launch its aerial ridesharing service in 2024.
The tests spread over a period of two weeks, during which Joby’s aircraft performed multiple flights. NASA engineers measured its acoustic profile and obtained a noise level below 65 dBA both during take-off and landing, measured at a distance of 330 ft (100 m) from the flight path. According to Joby, this is the sound level of a normal conversation.
An even lower acoustic footprint was obtained when measuring the noise level of the eVTOL during flight. When flying at a speed of 100 knots (115 mph/185 kph), at an altitude of 1640 ft (500 m), engineers read just 45.2 dBA.
Joby conducted over 20 take-off and landing tests to get these results and flew its aircraft over NASA’s grid array six times. All tests were performed at Joby’s flight base near Big Sur, California. Engineers used NASA’s Mobile Acoustics Facility which consists of 50 pressure ground-plate microphones placed in a grid array.
Joby’s CEO, JoeBen Bevirt, boasts of its quiet electric air taxi being a game-changer that can help us completely rethink the way we travel. The company claims its eVTOL was designed with acoustics in mind, with every component in it being carefully chosen to minimize its acoustic footprint and improve the character of the sound it produces.
Joby’s eVTOL aircraft is a five-seater with a capacity of four passengers and a pilot. It can reach a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph) and offers a maximum range of 150 miles (241 km) per charge. Joby Aviation plans to launch its aerial ridesharing service in 2024.