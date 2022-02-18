Joby Air Taxi Prototype Bites the Dust During Test Flight, Crashes in California

More on this:

1 Joby's New Collab Aims to Start an Aerial Ridesharing Service in Japan, Toyota Joins In

2 Joby Aviation Claims Its Air Taxi Recently Achieved the Fastest Flight of an eVTOL to Date

3 Joby Unveils Second Air Taxi Prototype, It Will Soon Begin Flight Testing

4 Joby Air Taxi Completes Longest eVTOL Test Flight on a Single Battery Charge

5 Joby Aviation Plans to Use Parking Garages as Landing Sites for eVTOLs