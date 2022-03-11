Californian eVTOL Manufacturer Will Offer State-of-the-Art Air Taxi Pilot Training

More on this:

1 Recently Issued Report Sheds More Light on Joby's Air Taxi Prototype Crash

2 Miami Is Working with Hyundai’s AAM Division on Introducing Air Taxi Services

3 Recently Published Document Takes EHang One Step Closer to Flying Its Air Taxi in China

4 Wisk Gets Closer to Introducing Air Taxi Operations in Long Beach, California

5 Joby Air Taxi Prototype Bites the Dust During Test Flight, Crashes in California