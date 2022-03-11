Californian eVTOL Manufacturer Will Offer State-of-the-Art Air Taxi Pilot Training

Despite the significant bump in the road to certification that recently made headlines in the industry, the California-based eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) carries on with its ambitious plans for the future. One of them is to develop flight simulation devices for training future eVTOL pilots.
Unlike other eVTOL manufacturers, Joby intends to also operate its aircraft, in addition to collaborating with other operators. To do that, it needs well-trained pilots and adequate software for training them. The company is already starting to entice future pilots with prospects for a job that supports the carbon-neutrality goal while also offering a “reliable schedule” that’s not exactly common for most professional pilots.
This optimistic vision is supported by CAE, formerly known as Canadian Aviation Electronics, an expert in flight simulation technologies and training services, which also collaborates with NATO. The two companies have launched a partnership for developing and qualifying flight simulation devices to be used for pilot training.
CAE has 75 years of experience in designing and manufacturing flight simulators, which also includes working with new aircraft types. Now, it will leverage this expertise in helping Joby achieve FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification for its eVTOL full-flight simulator and flight training device.
The Joby electric aircraft, a result of more than a decade of research and development, claims to be able to reach a top speed of 200 mph (321 kph) and offers a 150-mile (241 km) range. Before the recent infamous crash, the Californian company had been known for achieving the fastest flight of an eVTOL (205 mph/330 kph). Designed with flight controls that are similar to those of fixed-wing aircraft, the Joby air taxi will be capable of “smoother transitions.”
The eVTOL manufacturer is currently working on obtaining regulatory approvals for commercial operation. Despite the recent failure, the air taxi services launch is still scheduled for 2024.
